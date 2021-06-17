Plant Vogtle construction lag, budget woes could raise Georgia Power rates for customers

ATLANTA (AP/WJBF) – Construction of two new reactors at Plant Vogtle is a bit behind schedule and a lot over budget.

Georgia Power Co. is asking regulators to let it raise annual rates on customers by $235 million a year as the utility seeks to pay for its share of a huge nuclear project.

The company says bills for a residential customer would rise about $4 a month.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. filed the request Tuesday with the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the request by November. Georgia Power projects spending $11.8 billion on its share of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta.

The Public Service Commission staff says Georgia Power should get less than it’s seeking.