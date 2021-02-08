Plans laid for broadband internet expansion in rural Georgia

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has laid out new plans to improve internet access in rural Georgia.

Through a partnership with several EMCs, around 80,000 homes in 18 counties in middle Georgia will have better access to rural broadband by June.

Governor Kemp says faster internet will help students have better access to online learning. It will also provide telemedicine access to rural hospitals and health clinics.

Governor Kemp the expansion of rural broadband will help farmers and entrepreneurs with small businesses and more bring jobs to the state, outside of the metro Atlanta area.

“As the country faced a once in a century pandemic, it became clear the critical the access to broadband internet in our communities, especially rural ones, better healthcare, for education outcomes, job opportunities and just keeping in touch with loved ones,” said Governor Kemp.

Governor Kemp has allocated $20-million dollars for this fiscal year and an additional $10-million dollars for future years to boost rural broadband access in the state.