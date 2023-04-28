OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A small plane crash in Oconee County, Georgia leaves two dead.

According to the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, on Wednesday at approximately 2:36 pm a small plane crashed in a field off of Government Station Road in Watkinsville.

The plane departed from Leesburg, Florida and was set to land in Barrow County, Georgia.

It has been confirmed that the two people onboard the plane did not survive the crash.

Sources say the deceased are from northern Michigan.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.