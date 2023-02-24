PLAINS, Ga. (WSAV) – The normally quiet town of Plains is in the national spotlight.

It comes after the announcement that its most famous resident, former President Jimmy Carter, is receiving hospice care.

Carter grew up in Plains from age 4 until he left for college. His father grew crops in the town, from peanuts and sugarcane to cotton and corn.

Even to this day, Carter lives in the area, much like his humble beginnings.

Up and down Main Street the signs, the stores and the talk of the town are all about Carter’s compassion, kindness and humility.

“He would come in for years and we would talk about politics. I could pick the most off topic and he would know every detail there is,” said Philip Kurland of the Plains Trading Post.

Undeniably, the town too embraces the president’s love of peanuts.

Store owner Bobby Salter said Plain Peanuts came up with an ice cream recipe Carter loves.

“I just sent him a half gallon just last week,” Salter said, adding, “Whenever he could he used to come in and get ice cream and used to eat meals with us.”

Carter put people first, valuing his faith, education and service to others.

“You couldn’t ask for people more down to earth,” said Kurland. “They are extremely caring, sympathetic. If someone needs help they will care, go visit or if new people they will visit.”