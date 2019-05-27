Pilot killed in Georgia crash identified as SC man
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a pilot killed in a single-engine plane crash along the Georgia coast was an 80-year-old man from South Carolina.
News outlets report police in Glynn County, Georgia, identified the pilot Sunday as Roger Crane of Bluffton, South Carolina.
Police say the small plane crashed Saturday on St. Simons Island after taking off from Savannah, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) away. No homes or bystanders were affected by the fiery crash, which blackened several trees amid the wreckage.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine what caused the accident.
