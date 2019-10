HAMPTON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Royal Canadian Air Force pilot is safe after being forced to jump out of a plane.

The pilot’s ejection happened at the Atlanta Airshow at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on October 13.

The plane was apart of the group the “Canadian Forces Snowbirds.”

The plane crashed in an unpopulated area and no one on the ground was hurt, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.