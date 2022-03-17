AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Pfizer’s CEO is asking the FDA to approve a fourth COVID shot for seniors. One primary care doctor says a fourth shot may not be necessary for everyone over 60.

Pfizer’s proposal comes after research from Israel showed antibody protection against COVID begins to decrease three to four months after the booster.

Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine says the current COVID vaccines provide significant protection against the virus, and not all seniors need to rush to roll up their sleeves a fourth time.

“Even after three months, if your antibody level wanes by 50 percent and now you’re at level of 100, you’re still 100 times higher than the cutoff value,” Dr. Bennett said.

Antibodies determine your level of protection against the virus. Dr. Bennett says based on those levels, some seniors may need a fourth dose and others may not.

“We can check COVID antibody levels to see if people are still immune to COVID. There’s no need to boost every senior just because they’re seniors because we believe their antibody levels are waning after a certain period of time,” Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett says patients 65 and over should request an antibody level test from their physician, who can help them decide when they’re ready for a booster.

“Now the good news is that the population that they’re looking to boost are seniors, of which 80-90 percent have a primary care provider and have seen their primary care provider two to four times per year. So the very population that they’re targeting have relatively easy access to a physician,” Dr. Bennett said.

Pfizer proposed the shot Tuesday, and the FDA has not made a decision yet.

“The best thing to do is get an individual antibody level. There is no more objective measurement than that. That will determine whether a person needs a booster or not,” Dr. Bennett said.