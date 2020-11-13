AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A new option for the entire family including your dog could be headed to Aiken.

Right now the sign on the old Found Treasures building on Banks Mill Road says closed but if Good Girl Brewing has its way, it will be the location for a pet-friendly brewing company. They are hoping to produce craft beer and specialty sodas for an on-site taproom and small keg distribution spot right in Aiken. “We evaluated the markets and a couple of other places. I guess the only other one that came on our radar seriously was North Augusta, but ultimately Aiken’s our home,” Phifer Brewing’s Andrew Phifer told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Phifer envisions a family and dog-friendly outdoor business with food offered from food trucks. “We’re looking at having a lot of outdoor entertainment space place, where you can bring your family, your kids, your dog, and come and have a good time and stay for a while,” he added.

Here’s a first look at how the business could look.



The outdoor seating will offer entertainment options including cornhole. Phifer also wants to be able to put craft brewing on display by giving tours.

Rezoning will have to take place.

“There’s a lot of hurdles that we’re going to have to overcome between now and, and opening doors. I just don’t want folks to not seeing any progress happening if they’re driving by the building and think that we’ve given up now, we’re working and we’re working hard,” he shared.

Pet-friendly brewing company one step closer to making Aiken home. Details at 4, 5, & 6 on @WJBF. #scnews #CSRA pic.twitter.com/cz3c90Nsly — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) November 13, 2020

While the new company could be a good thing for the City of Aiken, for one woman who didn’t want to go on-camera, the news of a possible brewing company will be a devastating blow for her and others who work at the dog training site also on the property.

Right now, it’s unknown where that business will relocate.

Meanwhile, the City Planning Commission talked about this recently and now it will now move to the City Council. Multiple Public Hearings are scheduled over the next few weeks.