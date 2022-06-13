DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and McDuffie County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead in an abandoned house in Dearing Sunday afternoon.

The abandoned home, which is located near the intersection of Ellington Airline Road and Fish Hatchery Road, was the sight of an investigation Sunday after the discovery of the body was reported around 1 p.m.

There are no additional details at this time.

Currently, the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office says that they are unable to reach a positive identification and that the body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy and possible identification later this week.

The case remains under investigation.

