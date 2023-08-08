WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One of two plane crash victims has died after a small airplane in Sandersville crashed into a pond just after takeoff in a swampy area near Kaolin Airport in Washington County, Tuesday, August 1st.Ohio died

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 69-year-old Timothy Fisher of Ohio died at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon later in the week.

According to the Coroner’s Office, he died of blunt force trauma.

The plane crash’s two victims, 67-year-old pilot Daniel Mesnard of Florida and Fisher were both airlifted to separate hospitals: Mesnard was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta and Fisher to Atrium Health.

Each between 60 and 70 miles from the crash site.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week that it appeared that 67-year-old pilot Daniel Mesnard of Florida had just taken off from the nearby Kaolin Airport before the aircraft plunged into a swampy area just outside the airport.

When rescue personnel got to them, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says they were wading in waist-high mud.

According to the FAA Registration for the aircraft, the plane’s pilot was credited with building the plane, a Velocity Twin kit model aircraft operated under the FAA.

According to the current FAA report, the plane crash under unknown circumstances.