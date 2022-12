A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division units are currently out on the lower end of Riverwatch Parkway (westbound) with a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to authorities, the driver was deceased at the scene.

One lane is blocked and anyone traveling in this area is asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

No further information is available.