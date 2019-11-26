One-on-one with Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s one of the most diverse groups of presidential candidates — spanning gender, age, race and orientation.

As the Democratic Presidential Candidates gear up for the sixth debate next month in Los Angeles, most are keeping a close watch on the impeachment trial going on in Capitol Hill.

Andrew Yang says impeaching president Donald Trump won’t help the Democrats in 2020.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri spoke exclusively with Democratic Presidential Candidate, Andrew Yang on his plans and policies.

Andrew Yang is the first Asian American to run for president on the Democratic ticket. Yang said, “I am very proud to be the first Asian American man to run as president as a Democrat. People around the country are more concerned about my vision and their families and rewrite the rules to make the economy work rather than my identity.”

Yang received the least speaking time — at under 7 minutes — in the 5th presidential debates in Atlanta. “I do wish I had more questions and air time. We have a very expansive vision for our country and 150 policies, yang2020.com” “But we have many ways to reach out voters and our message is getting out as we rise in the polls”

The New York businessman started Venture for America in 2011 to create jobs in struggling areas. Yang said, “30% of stores in malls are closing because of Amazon. We’ve already blasted away 4 MILLION manufacturing jobs including 130k right here in Georgia.”

Yang wants to tax companies who benefit from automation and give a 1000-bucks to every american adult. “The freedom dividend, $1000 a month for every American to the die” “I am so proud my campaign has activated many people that have not traditionally voted and who feel politics is relevant to them and having real solutions like $1000 in your hands.”

Yang Gang , as his supporters call him, say he’s here “to make America think harder” and solve the country’s issues.

After spending the past few days in Atlanta, Yang is now in South Carolina rallying voters and then heads to Iowa.