Officers kill gunman holding hostages in Gainesville

IStock Photo courtsey of IStock Images royalty free and available for reuse.

Gainesville, Ga. (AP) - Police say officers shot and killed a gunman who was holding people hostage inside a dermatology office in Georgia.



Gainesville police tell news outlets officers shot the man Monday morning at Lanier Dermatology, northeast of Atlanta. Police say the officers and other people involved are OK.



Sgt. Kevin Holbrook says a 911 call had reported a gunman at the business. Holbrook says the man was holding workers and others inside the office. The sergeant says the officers shot him when he brandished the gun as they approached. The man died at a hospital.



The state Bureau of Investigation tweeted that Gainesville police requested it investigate, which is the protocol when officers are involved in shootings.