Oak Park Fire Chief arrested on theft charge
OAK PARK, GA (WJBF) - The Oak Park Fire Chief has been arrested on theft charges.
According to the GBI, 39 year old Willie Herman Williamson turned himself in to the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office without incident. He is charged with one county of theft by taking.
On October 2nd, the GBI was requested by the Oak Park Police Department to investigate allegations of misuse of city fuel funds. Oak Park Police Chief Gerald Price noticed a large amount of fuel being charged by the Oak Park Fire Department.
The investigation revealed that Williamson unlawfully took the department's fuel card and purchased fuel for his own personal use. The illegal fuel purchases occurred between April 2017 and September 2018.
