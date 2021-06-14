NSA leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Reality_Winner_Court_Hearing__June_26__2_2_20180626095538

GEORGIA (WJBF) – NSA leaker Reality Winner has been released from federal prison.

Winner’s family states that her release was not due to a pardon or compassionate release, but time earned from exemplary behavior.

Her attorney states that Winner is barred from public statements and appearances.

In 2018, Winner was sentenced to 5 years for sending confidential information regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 election to online media outlet, The Intercept, while working for the NSA at Fort Gordon.

Winner’s attorney tweeted the following statement on behalf of her family:

NewsChannel 6 has followed Winner’s case since the beginning:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories