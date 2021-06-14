NSA leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison

GEORGIA (WJBF) – NSA leaker Reality Winner has been released from federal prison.
Winner’s family states that her release was not due to a pardon or compassionate release, but time earned from exemplary behavior.
Her attorney states that Winner is barred from public statements and appearances.
In 2018, Winner was sentenced to 5 years for sending confidential information regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 election to online media outlet, The Intercept, while working for the NSA at Fort Gordon.
Winner’s attorney tweeted the following statement on behalf of her family:
