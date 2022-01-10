Now Open: Georgia’s DPH two mega COVID-19 testing sites

Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Miami, on August 3, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has partnered with DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions to open two large COVID-19 testing sites.

Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1), 1295 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008. DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest, GA, 30038.

The hours of operation for both sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The sites close from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. every day for a lunch break.

Testing will be free but you must have an appointment. To register online and to make an appointment click here.