MACON, Ga. (AP) — A now-fired middle school teacher remains jailed in middle Georgia after investigators said he had sex with a 14-year-old former student.

Charles Jackson was arrested Thursday in Macon by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

WMAZ-TV reports that at least some of the incidents happened at Ballard-Hudson Middle School, where Jackson was this year’s teacher of the year, as well as the baseball coach.

The Bibb County school district said it fired Jackson on Thursday and told parents it is cooperating with the investigation. School officials urged parents to report any concerns regarding their own children.

A magistrate judge ordered Jackson to be held without bail Friday and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim or victim’s family. Another hearing where more evidence will be presented will be scheduled later.