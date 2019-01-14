Georgia News

North Georgia County commissioner's son pleads in toddler's death

CLEVELAND, Ga. (AP) - The son of a North Georgia county commissioner has pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 14 years in the death of a 3-year-old boy he hit in a grocery store parking lot.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 37-year-old James Holcomb entered the plea Thursday in White County Superior Court. He also pleaded guilty to charges of DUI-drugs, reckless driving and driving with an expired license. He is the son of District 2 Commissioner Lyn Holcomb.
  
Holcomb was given another three years for the drug charge.
  
Prosecutors say Holcomb struck 3-year-old Easton Cain on Jan. 17, 2017, as he stood behind a parked SUV in the parking lot in Cleveland, about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

