No charges for driver accused of fatally hitting 6-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia will not bring charges against a driver accused of fatally striking a 6-year-old child crossing the street near a school bus stop.

The Cairo Police Department announced on Tuesday that investigators determined there wasn’t sufficient cause to charge the 28-year-old woman who was behind the wheel.

Witnesses told police that Eastside Elementary School first grader Jaden Richardson was running back across a street to tell his mother he missed the school bus when he was struck by the oncoming car.

Grady County School Superintendent Kermit Gilliard told news outlets there is no crossing guard at the area where the crash happened.

