AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine men and women are facing federal charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

These indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in conjunction with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said, “The fight against violent crime continues to be an intense focus of our office and of our law enforcement partners. A key part of that fight is our effort to remove guns from the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing them – particularly in the case of previously convicted felons.”

The nine defendants include:

Jacob Bragg , 20, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; four counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and four counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. The indictment alleges that in October 2021, Bragg participated in the armed robberies of four Chatham County convenience stores.

, 20, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; four counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and four counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. The indictment alleges that in October 2021, Bragg participated in the armed robberies of four Chatham County convenience stores. Quentin Jashawn Putney , 46, of Wrightsville, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 or More Grams of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 46, of Wrightsville, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 or More Grams of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Corinthia Jenae Dansby , 26, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 40 or More Grams of Fentanyl; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

, 26, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 40 or More Grams of Fentanyl; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Jesu Aurelius Fox , 26, of Savannah, charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 26, of Savannah, charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; James Travon Walker , 22, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm;

, 22, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Daquan Dwayne Young , 27, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 27, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Seth Patrick Anderson , a/k/a “Shane Anderson,” a/k/a “AB,” 37, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, a/k/a “Shane Anderson,” a/k/a “AB,” 37, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Ryan Nickolus Smiley , a/k/a “Nick Smiley,” 39, of Springfield, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

, a/k/a “Nick Smiley,” 39, of Springfield, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Charles Deon Jones, 26, of Newnan, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

These criminal indictments only contain charges. Defendants are presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

These cases are being prosecuted for the U.S. by the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office Assistant U.S. Attorneys, including E. Gregory Gilluly Jr., Jeremiah L. Johnson, Henry W. Syms Jr., and Tania D. Groover, with firearms forfeitures coordinated through the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office Asset Recovery Unit.

Federal law concerning firearms reads below:

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.

For more information from the ATF on lawfully purchasing firearms, visit the ATF website.