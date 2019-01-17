New Georgia Southern president named

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Georgia Southern University)

Statesboro, Ga. (WJBF) - Georgia Southern University has a new president.

Dr. Kyle Marrero was named by the Board of Regents Thursday. Currently is the presidentt at the University of West Georgia.

Marrero has been there since 2013. He takes over for the interim at GSU Jaimie Hebert.

He will officially take the position on April 1st.

On the school's website he says:

“Georgia Southern University is an incredible institution and I am honored to be chosen as its 14th president,” said Marrero. “The future is full of great promise for Georgia Southern and I am looking forward to working alongside the Eagle Nation - the great students, the distinguished faculty and staff and the passionate alumni and communities – as we soar to new heights across the region, the state and beyond.”

A national search for the next president of UWG will be launched at a later date.