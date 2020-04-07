New fraud task force to protect Georgia voters during elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia voters will cast their ballots for the May 19th Primary to pick the party nominee for County Commission, School Board, State Legislature, U.S. house and U.S. Senate seats.

But to ensure every vote counts only once — state lawmakers are rolling out new laws to prevent voter fraud during the election season.

From the ballot box to the mail box…. New laws are being put in place to keep your vote safe

“This task force will work on establishing a detection of fraud – making it a crime to vote in a Federal Election in Ga and another state at the same time.”

Georgia’s Secretary of State created a new absentee ballot fraud task force.

“To investigate every signature mismatched that remains uncured, interview voters with multiple voters from the same address, and construct the rules as non residential addresses being used as registration addresses.”

Chris Harvey, Elections Director said,

“The only thing worse than not voting is people voting at the height of a pandemic. We don’t want to anything that will put people’s lives in peril.”

That’s why Georgia’s 7-million active voters will soon get absentee applications so that they can vote from home.

Brad Raffensperger stated,

“All you need do is place a stamp, and mail it back in.

If you don’t have a stamp, we have provided an email to send to your local elections office.”

The Secretary of State always wants to keep voter rolls active.

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of stated,

“Some Georgians may have received applications for people who lived there years ago. I urge you not to throw those away by circling the address, and saying no longer at the address and return it to the post office”

Usually, around 7-percent of Georgia voters choose to vote absentee but that could go up this year.

Georgia’s Governor says he does not have the authority to postpone the Primaries again to a later date, because the public health emergency expires next Monday on April 13th.

Here are the key dates you need to know for the upcoming Primaries:

The voter registration deadline is April 20th.

Early voting runs April 27 through May 15th.

Statewide Saturday early voting is may 9th and the General Primary Election for Georgia will be May 19th.

Georgia Primary Election dates 2020