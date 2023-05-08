GEORGIA (WJBF) – At least 20 defendants have been sentenced to federal prison or await further proceedings after pleading guilty to federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.

The cases were investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

In the past four years, more than 830 defendants have been federally prosecuted in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony. That charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Defendants recently adjudicated on federal firearms charges include:

Deon Brown , 31, of Augusta, was sentenced to 130 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Brown in August 2021 at his residence and found drugs and multiple handguns in his vehicle. Brown has prior convictions for drug and gun possession.

, 31, of Augusta, was sentenced to 130 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Brown in August 2021 at his residence and found drugs and multiple handguns in his vehicle. Brown has prior convictions for drug and gun possession. Christopher Fitzgerald Jones , 35, of Augusta, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones in October 2021 on a felony warrant resulting from a series of domestic altercations. Jones, who was carrying a pistol at the time of his arrest, has a substantial criminal history that includes violence and illegal gun possession.

, 35, of Augusta, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones in October 2021 on a felony warrant resulting from a series of domestic altercations. Jones, who was carrying a pistol at the time of his arrest, has a substantial criminal history that includes violence and illegal gun possession. Jamar Lavelle Alexander , 35, of Crawfordville, Ga., was sentenced to 63 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Taliaferro County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander in November 2020 after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a car parked in the middle of a county highway with a loaded pistol in his lap. Alexander previously was convicted on state charges of weapons possession.

, 35, of Crawfordville, Ga., was sentenced to 63 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Taliaferro County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander in November 2020 after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a car parked in the middle of a county highway with a loaded pistol in his lap. Alexander previously was convicted on state charges of weapons possession. Windsor Hodge , 64, of Martinez, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies searched Hodge’s residence on a warrant in January 2022 and found 13 firearms. Hodge previously was convicted of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, a felony.

, 64, of Martinez, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies searched Hodge’s residence on a warrant in January 2022 and found 13 firearms. Hodge previously was convicted of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, a felony. Dontrell Kydreek Mathis , 30, of Augusta, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found two pistols in Mathis’ vehicle after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent vehicle and foot chase in August 2022.

, 30, of Augusta, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found two pistols in Mathis’ vehicle after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent vehicle and foot chase in August 2022. Christopher Donnell Crumbley , 34, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 84 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Crumbley on outstanding criminal warrants and found three pistols in his possession.

, 34, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 84 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Crumbley on outstanding criminal warrants and found three pistols in his possession. David Alexander Harris , 43, of Augusta, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Eutylone and Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Harris in March 2020 after finding him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light. A pistol was lying in Harris’ lap.

, 43, of Augusta, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Eutylone and Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Harris in March 2020 after finding him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light. A pistol was lying in Harris’ lap. Diemond Dajion Wimberly , 25, of Augusta, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wimberly during an April 2022 traffic stop after finding a pistol with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.

, 25, of Augusta, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wimberly during an April 2022 traffic stop after finding a pistol with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle. Ra’ann Michell Coleman , 49, of Eastman, Ga., was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm. In her plea agreement, Coleman admitted that when she purchased two firearms in October and December 2020, she lied about being the actual purchaser of the guns when she in fact was buying the firearms on behalf of someone else.

, 49, of Eastman, Ga., was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm. In her plea agreement, Coleman admitted that when she purchased two firearms in October and December 2020, she lied about being the actual purchaser of the guns when she in fact was buying the firearms on behalf of someone else. Ephelius Artavis Brinson Jr. , 28, of Hephzibah, Ga., was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brinson in June 2022 after he fled from a traffic stop, leaving behind a backpack containing a loaded pistol and drugs.

, 28, of Hephzibah, Ga., was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brinson in June 2022 after he fled from a traffic stop, leaving behind a backpack containing a loaded pistol and drugs. Deontre Hubert , 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Hubert had a pistol in his waistband in June 2022 when pulled over by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation. He previously was convicted in state court of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony.

, 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Hubert had a pistol in his waistband in June 2022 when pulled over by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation. He previously was convicted in state court of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony. Ryan Nickolus Smiley , a/k/a “Nick Smiley,” 39, of Clyo, Ga., was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Smiley was on supervised release from a prior federal firearms conviction when the U.S. Marshal’s Service served an arrest warrant for a violation of supervised release and found ammunition and photos of Smiley in possession of firearms.

, a/k/a “Nick Smiley,” 39, of Clyo, Ga., was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Smiley was on supervised release from a prior federal firearms conviction when the U.S. Marshal’s Service served an arrest warrant for a violation of supervised release and found ammunition and photos of Smiley in possession of firearms. Derrick Drurell Long , 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Georgia Department of Community Supervision officers arrested Long in June 2020 after finding a pistol in his apartment during a search.

, 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Georgia Department of Community Supervision officers arrested Long in June 2020 after finding a pistol in his apartment during a search. Carl Williams , 52, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Investigators from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division conducted a warrant search of Williams’ residence as part of an investigation into stolen military equipment and found three semiautomatic pistols in Williams’ possession. Williams previously pled guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Connecticut on a felony charge of Conspiracy to Traffic in Stolen Government Property for receiving and reselling gun sights and night-vision equipment stolen from the U.S. Navy.

, 52, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Investigators from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division conducted a warrant search of Williams’ residence as part of an investigation into stolen military equipment and found three semiautomatic pistols in Williams’ possession. Williams previously pled guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Connecticut on a felony charge of Conspiracy to Traffic in Stolen Government Property for receiving and reselling gun sights and night-vision equipment stolen from the U.S. Navy. Shannan Barnwell , 24, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. Barnwell’s plea is in connection with an armed robbery of a vendor restocking a South State Bank automatic teller machine.

, 24, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. Barnwell’s plea is in connection with an armed robbery of a vendor restocking a South State Bank automatic teller machine. Jonathan Bennett Capece II , 53, of Dublin, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Dublin Police officers arrested Capece in April 2020 after finding drugs and two pistols in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

, 53, of Dublin, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Dublin Police officers arrested Capece in April 2020 after finding drugs and two pistols in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Horatio Trimane Bynes , 65, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bynes at a DUI checkpoint after a deputy smelled marijuana and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in his vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found drugs, cash, and a .357 caliber revolver.

, 65, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bynes at a DUI checkpoint after a deputy smelled marijuana and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in his vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found drugs, cash, and a .357 caliber revolver. Dequan Dante Payne , 31, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Payne in March 2022 after finding drugs and guns during a search of his residence as part of a drug investigation. Payne previously served nearly 10 years in state prison for armed robbery.

, 31, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Payne in March 2022 after finding drugs and guns during a search of his residence as part of a drug investigation. Payne previously served nearly 10 years in state prison for armed robbery. Donald D. Walker , 28, of Hinesville, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to False Statement During Attempted Purchase of a Firearm. Walker made a false statement about being under indictment when he signed forms required for buying a gun at a Hinesville gun store. Walker’s criminal history includes convictions for assault and family violence.

, 28, of Hinesville, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to False Statement During Attempted Purchase of a Firearm. Walker made a false statement about being under indictment when he signed forms required for buying a gun at a Hinesville gun store. Walker’s criminal history includes convictions for assault and family violence. Tyrique Marquez Mills , 25, of Waycross, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mills was wanted on felony warrants related to a shooting when he was arrested by Waycross Police officers who found a loaded pistol in his pocket.

, 25, of Waycross, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mills was wanted on felony warrants related to a shooting when he was arrested by Waycross Police officers who found a loaded pistol in his pocket. James Travon Walker , 22, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Chatham County Police officers arrested Walker while responding to a report of a vehicle break-in and found a backpack belonging to Walker containing two pistols stolen from the vehicle.

, 22, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Chatham County Police officers arrested Walker while responding to a report of a vehicle break-in and found a backpack belonging to Walker containing two pistols stolen from the vehicle. Lear A. Williams , 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers in September 2022 were investigating reports of a man selling drugs when they found a pistol and ammunition in Williams’ possession.

, 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers in September 2022 were investigating reports of a man selling drugs when they found a pistol and ammunition in Williams’ possession. Olajuwon Raheem Williams , 25, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams after he threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home and fled from police while firing at the pursuing officer with an AR-style pistol. Williams previously served a state prison sentence for armed robbery.

, 25, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams after he threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home and fled from police while firing at the pursuing officer with an AR-style pistol. Williams previously served a state prison sentence for armed robbery. Tony Lavardo Blount Jr., 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Grovetown, Ga., home to investigate a report of domestic violence and arrested Blount after a brief foot chase when he pulled a pistol from his pocket.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol.