Movie filming in Lincolnton on Graves Mountain

Another big movie filming in town. This time in Lincoln County.

Film crews are tucked away on Graves Mountain, which is blocked off to the pubilc so it is hard to tell there is a movie filming in Lincolnton. If you are driving around Hwy 378 and Graves Mountain, you will see some movie set indicators. Yellow signs line the nearby roads that say things like “Crew Parking,” “Catering,” “Working Trucks” and “To Set.”

Crews try to keep the details secret so it is tough to get official confirmation; however, multiple details would suggest the movie being filmed on Graves Mountain is “Ghost Draft” starring Chris Pratt.

Locals tell us Pratt was spotted in Lincolnton this week.

You probably know Pratt from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” Director Chris McKay confirms, Pratt is the lead in the upcoming sci-fi “Ghost Draft.”

According to IMBD, the Paramount Pictures movie is about a man who “is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.” The site lists the status as “filming.” The AJC reports— Ghost Draft is the fifth movie Pratt has shot in Georgia in five years.

Twice a year people from all over head up to Graves Mountain for the Rock Swap and Dig. Now, it’s the set of a movie.

We went to downtown Linconton to find out what people are buzzing about related to the movie. We thought surely, in a small town, most people would know about the film by now and they would be talking about it. Turns out, we were wrong.

“[I know] nothing about the movie in town,” says Jim Neal from behind the counter at Spratlin Hardware and Building Supply. “I saw two signs, yellow signs and that’s all I saw.”

Neal’s coworker, Alan Ivey, heard they had some pretty big equipment on the mountain

“The only thing that I heard is that they have an Apache helicopter up there,” Ivey says.

Marcus Spratlin, owner of Spratlin Hardware & Building Supply, knew more than most.

“I haven’t heard much. Just heard it was a sci-fi movie about aliens,” Spratlin says he thinks the scenery on Graves Mountain fits the theme. “Because it’s dug out. There’s a big hole at the top of it…kinda looks like the inside of a volcano.”

A release date has not been announced for “Ghost Draft.” People in Linconton tell us no matter when the movie comes out, they are excited to see the scenes shot in their town.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins