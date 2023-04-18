GEORGIA (WJBF) – More than 100 dogs have been rescued in three separate federal civil actions that involve fighting operations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, there were three separate civil forfeiture complaints between September and December 2022 seeking possession of 110 dogs allegedly involved in illegal dog fighting ventures.

According to the civil actions, in March of 2021, the U.S. Marshal’s Service seized 23 dogs from the Ware County Animal Shelter after local animal control officers removed them from a location in Waycross, Georgia after the dogs were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities.

In another civil action, it states in June of 2021, USMS seized 13 dogs from the Long County Animal Shelter after local law enforcement officers removed them from a location in Glennville, Georgia after the dogs were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities.

In the last civil action, in May of 2022, USMS seized 74 dogs from two separate locations in Wrightsville, Georgia after the dogs were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities.

After the dogs were seized in each case, the evaluations showed that the dogs’ conditions were inconsistent with those of pets, with housing and equipment indicative of a facility for fight training with some of the dogs have fractured and missing teeth, scarring, torn ears, heartworm, hookworm, and giardia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, after all 110 dogs were taken into custody, the USMS contracted with various veterinary service providers for care and rehabilitation of the dogs in preparation for sending the adoptable dogs to local animal shelters for adoption.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that criminal action may be pursued where relevant in relation to the seizures.