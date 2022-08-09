DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after finding her mom’s gun in the car and shooting herself, one day before her family says she was supposed to start Pre-K.

WSB-TV reports that Kendall Lewis’ mother, Kaelin, received an upgraded charge of murder during a first court appearance Tuesday. Lewis’ original charge was second-degree cruelty to children.

The child found the gun while in the backseat while the car was traveling on Interstate 85 outside of Atlanta. She was killed instantly.

A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for Kendall’s funeral expenses. Family members were not willing to speak to local news outlets but called Kendall’s death ‘a tragic accident.’

Family members described Kendall as “the most boisterous and lively four-year-old who was so excited to start Pre-K the next day.”

The investigation is ongoing.