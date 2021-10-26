Mistrial declared in Eurie Martin murder trial for former Washington County Deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A judge has declared a mistrial for three former deputies from Washington County, charged with murder in the death of Eurie Martin.

The jury deliberated for three days.

Tuesday, they asked to review dash cam footage again from the day Martin died.

They also asked to look over a copy of the fourth amendment, which protects a person from an unreasonable search or seizure.

We are waiting to hear what the next steps are for the three deputies

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.