THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – 25-year-old Kintavious Kentrell Rivers was found dead on March 18th in Appling.

Rivers had been missing since February 26th where he was last seen around Holt Street in Thomson.

An Appling resident found his body on Bill Dorn Rd. in Appling. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are invesitgating.

Foul Play is suspected at this time.

