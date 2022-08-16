SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia has ties to the Augusta area.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Savannah Police Department on August 12th.

According to the missing person’s report Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th around 12:30 P.M.

According to authorities, Roberson is an African American male with brown eyes, and he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

The missing person’s report also states that he has black hair with blond patches and short dreads, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt with red and orange writing and army green jeans.

Authorities say that Roberson was last seen driving a light tan 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Georgia tag XVF638.

If you know of Roberson’s whereabouts, please contact Savannah Police Department at 912-651-6675.