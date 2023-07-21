SMYRNA, Ga. (WJBF) – A now 6-year-old girl missing from Smyrna, Georgia, is back in her daddy’s arms.

According to the Smyrna Police Department Facebook Page and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Majesty Williams was allegedly abducted by her mother, 34-year-old Andrea McCord on April 1, 2021.

The Smyrna Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are happy to report that 6-year-old Majesty Williams who disappeared over two years ago, was found safe on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Police say Majesty was just 4 years old when she was allegedly abducted by her mother, 34-year-old Andrea McCord on April 1, 2021.

Through collaborative efforts by the Smyrna Police Department, NCMEC and the United States Marshals Service, McCord and her boyfriend, Custodio Guerra, were recently located in San Luis Potosi, Mexico where the couple was living with Majesty.

McCord and Guerra were both arrested on warrants for Interstate Interference with Child Custody. They have been extradited back to the United States where they will appear in front of a judge.

Majesty was reunited with her father, James Williams, at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on 7/16/2023.

Williams issued a statement through NCMEC saying “I am incredibly grateful and overjoyed to be reunited with my daughter. I want to thank the Smyrna Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the U.S. Marshals for everything they did to find Majesty. Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home. Majesty is doing well, and I kindly ask the media for privacy at this time.”

According to Williams, on April 1, 2021, his estranged wife, McCord, was living elsewhere and visiting Majesty at his home in Smyrna, Georgia. Williams said he was outside working in his yard while Majesty spent time with her mother in the house. At some point, he realized McCord and Majesty were gone. Williams says McCord later sent a phone text, telling him that his car was at a nearby grocery store and the keys were under the seat.

Willimas reported Majesty missing to Smyrna Police. After an investigation, police were able to obtain a felony warrant for McCord’s arrest for Interstate Interference with Custody.

With the possibility that Majesty could be anywhere, NCMEC wanted to elevate her case to a national level. In their partnership with the REELZ television show, On Patrol: Live, NCMEC featured Majesty’s case on March 11, 2023.

“The Smyrna Police Department is honored to have partnered with NCMEC in the search for Majesty. The Smyrna Police Department used several resources to gain information in locating Majesty, but once we connected with NCMEC our resources grew exponentially,” said Lieutenant Meredith Holt, Public Information Officer at Smyrna Police Department. “Our detective team worked diligently and strategically to continue the search and keep Majesty at the forefront of everyone’s mind. We are truly grateful for our partnership with NCMEC and proud of our own detectives for not giving up. We wish Majesty and her father the best as they move forward together.”

“We know that it can sometimes be tough to get media attention when it comes to missing children related to family custody situations,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, “We shared home videos of Majesty and that helped viewers connect with this sweet child. People across the country wanted to help her Dad. We’re thrilled that Majesty is now back home safe.”

If you have any information regarding a missing child, please report it to your local authorities or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

