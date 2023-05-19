GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Medical College of Georgia is expanding.

A four-year campus will be opening at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

Its expected to enroll its first students by Fall of 2024.

Located down the street from Savannah’s St. Joseph’s Hospital, it would be MCG’s third four-year campus in Georgia.

The MCG educational experience is anchored at its main campus in Augusta, with another four-year campus located in Athens in partnership with the University of Georgia.

MCG’s also has students learning at two-year, clinically focused regional campuses in every corner of the state, including the Southeast Campus, established in 2011 and based at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah, and Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Other regional campuses include the Southwest Campus based in Albany and the Northwest Campus based in Rome.

The new campus would allow MCG to accept 40 more students per year, increasing its class size, already one of the nation’s largest, to 304 students per class.