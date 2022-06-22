ATLANTA (AP) – Pitcher Max Fried won his salary arbitration case against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and was given his $6.85 million request instead of the team’s $6.6 million offer. Teams have a 9-4 advantage in decisions.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing later this week. Fried became the second Braves player to win, joining shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Outfielder Adam Duvall, third baseman Austin Riley and injured reliever Luke Jackson lost their hearings. Fried was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason.