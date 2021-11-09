Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2008 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland sits on stage listening to an introduction by Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., during the Democratic Party of Georgia’s annual Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Atlanta. Fifty years ago Sunday, Aug. 10, 2014, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that historians call the crucial catalyst for deep American involvement in the Vietnam War. Cleland, who had been badly wounded in Vietnam, was among those who supported the 2002 legislation to go to war in Iraq. I cant believe I volunteered for one war which turned out to be a massive tragedy for the United States and I went to the Senate and voted for another war which turned out to be a massive tragedy, he said. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a Vietnam War hand grenade blast yet went on to serve as a U.S. senator from Georgia, died on Tuesday. He was 79.

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press.

Cleland, a Democrat, served one term in the U.S. Senate, losing a 2002 re-election bid to Republican Saxby Chambliss. He also served as as administrator of the U.S. Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a Georgia state senator.

A native of Lithonia, Cleland was a U.S. Army captain in Vietnam when he lost an arm and two legs while picking up a fallen grenade in 1968. For years, Cleland blamed himself for dropping the grenade, but he learned in 1999 that another soldier had dropped it.