Martin Luther King Jr. monument plans take shape in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A developer is planning to install a monument honoring Martin Luther King Jr. as the centerpiece of a public waterfront park in Savannah.
City officials say it will be the first monument to honor the civil rights leader in Savannah or Chatham County.
The Savannah Morning News reports that the 8-foot-tall (2.4 meter) monument will feature a larger-than-life bust of King facing north toward the river.
The site is near the $270 million Plant Riverside hotel complex being built on West River Street.
