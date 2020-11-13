Man indicted for bomb threat to Port of Savannah facility on 9/11 anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Vidalia man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly calling in a bomb threat on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to a Port of Savannah facility he was assigned to.

Elliott Sherman, 32, also known as Amir Turner, has been indicted on a federal charge of willfully making a threat involving explosive materials, according to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

“Bomb threats, whether real or hoax, are dangerous and disruptive to work environments,” said Christine. “This one was especially inexcusable as it was made on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”

The indictment alleges Sherman called the California Cartage CFS 2 building, where he was working, with a bomb threat on Sept. 11, 2020.

“Calling in a bomb threat, even as a hoax, wastes resources, disrupts commerce and terrifies potential threatened victims,” said Special Agent Chris Hacker, in charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why the FBI takes them seriously and the penalties are severe.”

The charge carries a possible penalty of up to a decade in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer G. Solari and Joshua S. Bearden.