Man in Santa hat accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Adults Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving 13-Year-Old (Image 1)_29304

CANTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a man wearing a Santa hat thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was greeted by sheriff’s deputies.

68-year-old Jimmy Lee Bowling was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a minor.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet.

Instead, the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there. It’s unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story