Man in Santa hat accused of trying to meet teen for sex

CANTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a man wearing a Santa hat thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was greeted by sheriff’s deputies.

68-year-old Jimmy Lee Bowling was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a minor.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet.

Instead, the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there. It’s unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who could comment.