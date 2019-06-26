Man arrested for leaving dog in hot car

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Police arrested a man for leaving his dog in a hot car Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report by Pooler Police Department, Jaime Zavala Nava was arrested for Cruelty to Animals after he left his dog in a hot car in a Moe’s parking lot.

A man saw the dog in the car and called the police.

The car’s windows were slightly cracked and the dog was standing on the back seat panting. Pooler fire officials arrived and told police that the dash of the car was 158 degrees, the front seat was 113 degrees and the back of the car was 107 degrees.

The dog was removed from the car when police were told the temperature and released to Zavala Nava’s wife.

Zavala Nava said the dog was only left in the car for ten minutes, but the call was made to officers 25 minutes earlier.

Zavala Nava was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center for booking. His bond was set at $870 and his court date is set for Aug. 8.