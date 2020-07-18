Local organization urges people to complete the 2020 Census to help communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local organization hopes taking to the media will help encourage people in the CSRA to complete the Census 2020 form.

The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. Click here to read more about the census, which is mandated by the Constitution.

National Action Network of the CSRA shares more information about what Census 2020 is too, highlighting how the count impacts the local community. NAN of the CSRA focuses on how the count could take away playgrounds for children, after school programs to keep kids out of the streets, over crowded classrooms, and grants for college. The organization also aims to reach adults by sharing that infrastructure dollars would be low and people might see a continuation of food deserts in some ares.

Overall, the message is they are counting on others to get counted. Click here to complete Census 2020.