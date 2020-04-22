Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Noon News streaming NOW

LIVE | Mayor Hardie Davis discusses what re-opening Georgia means for Augusta

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday, addressing what Governor Kemp’s plan to re-open Georgia means for the city.

We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories