LIVE | Governor Kemp gives update on COVID vaccinations

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is giving an update on COVID vaccination efforts in the state.
The press conference is set for 4 p.m.
On March 15, vaccine eligibility expanded to those 55 and older, as well as adults with serious health conditions, as defined by the CDC, including:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised State
- Liver Disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia (blood disorder)
Last week, Governor Kemp said eligibility is planned to expand further to ALL adults in Georgia, in the first part of April.
To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.