LIVE | Governor Kemp gives update on COVID vaccinations

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is giving an update on COVID vaccination efforts in the state.

The press conference is set for 4 p.m.

On March 15, vaccine eligibility expanded to those 55 and older, as well as adults with serious health conditions, as defined by the CDC, including:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular Disease
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Heart Conditions
  • Immunocompromised State
  • Liver Disease
  • Neurologic conditions
  • Overweight and obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Thalassemia (blood disorder)

Last week, Governor Kemp said eligibility is planned to expand further to ALL adults in Georgia, in the first part of April.

To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

