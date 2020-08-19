LIVE | Gov. Kemp to speak about efforts to combat human trafficking in Georgia

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, at the Georgia State Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp and state officials will provide an update on efforts to combat human trafficking in Georgia.

The press conference is set to take place at 1 p.m.

NewsChannel 6 will provide a replay of the conference shortly after it concludes.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories