LIVE | Ga. Gov. Kemp extends restrictions on bars, venues, nightclubs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden are giving a briefing on COVID-19.

During the update, Governor Kemp announced a new executive order, extending restrictions on a number of venues.

Live performance venues, bars and night clubs must remain closed until May 31, 2020.

Gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited, meaning dine-in restaurants can now expand safely to 10 patrons per 300 square feet and increase party size from 6 to 10.

Governor Kemp also announced summer day camps can operate beginning May 14 with restrictions. No overnight summer camps yet.

The shelter-in-place order for 65-and-over and the medically fragile will remain in place until June 12, 2020.

The Governor is continuing to encourage residents to wear face coverings and masks in public.

Governor Kemp also stated that the state has received its first shipment of Remdesivir, the FDA approved drug used to help treat COVID-19; 30 cases with 40 vials per case.

You can read the full executive order below or by clicking HERE.

