ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Secretary of State’s Office is holding a Monday morning press conference regarding the election count.
The event is set for 9:30 a.m.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Virginia Military Institute begins work removing Confederate statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson
- Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs sold to Universal Music Publishing Group
- Georgia Secretary of State holds Monday press conference
- ‘I just did my job’: One of two remaining USS Arizona survivors recalls Pearl Harbor attack
- Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India
- Wrestling legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award
- Instead of issuing speeding ticket, deputy helps mother buy diapers
- Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’