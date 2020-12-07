Georgia Secretary of State holds Monday press conference

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - A positive case of COVID-19 and its exposure to others is closing a McDuffie County school. The superintendent reports because of the case among the faculty and staff this week along with a number of teachers in quarantine, the McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School until December 10.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure. The school will re-open Monday, December 14th.