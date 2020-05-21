LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp holds press briefing on COVID-19

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will give a briefing on COVID-19 developments in the state, Thursday.
The press conference is set for 4:30 p.m.
