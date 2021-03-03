Georgia Governor Kemp announces 5 additional mass vaccination sites

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the peach state, Wednesday.

Gov. Kemp announced five new mass vaccination sites opening in two weeks.

Those sites will be in Savannah, and in Ware, Washington, Bartow and Muscogee counties.

The Governor also announced that the state is preparing to expand vaccine eligibility to school staff and educators, adults with intellectual and development disabilities, their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Pre-registration will be available on the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s website, myvaccingeorgia.com.

There are currently four state-operated mass vaccination sites operating in Georgia, supported by the Federal EMA:

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, 31701

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, 30354

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, 31206

These now nine locations will allow the state to administer 45,000 doses per day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has given 2.1 million shots in Georgia, with Governor Kemp saying that 860,000 of those shots have been given to those over the age of 65.

