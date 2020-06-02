LIVE | Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addresses protests during weekly COVID briefing

Live Now
Georgia News
ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The Governor began the press conference by addressing the recent protests following the death of George Floyd, saying “I realize people are hurting. I support the right to peacefully protest and to honor the life of George Floyd and demand action.”

