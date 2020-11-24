LIVE | Georgia Gov. Kemp to provide update on COVID-19

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings, and Georgia Department of Insurance Commissioner John King to give an update on COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
The briefing is set for 1:30 p.m.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.
