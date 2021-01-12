LIVE | Georgia Gov. Kemp holds Tuesday news conference on COVID vaccines, Capitol security

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey will give an update on COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution in Georgia, Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor will also discuss Georgia State Capitol security.

The news conference begins at 4 p.m.

We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories