ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey will give an update on COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution in Georgia, Tuesday afternoon.
The Governor will also discuss Georgia State Capitol security.
The news conference begins at 4 p.m.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- LIVE | Georgia Gov. Kemp holds Tuesday news conference on COVID vaccines, Capitol security
- FBI, DOJ officials to provide update on charges related to Capitol riots
- JENNIE: Georgia couple shares personal journey through their baby’s Hurler Syndrome diagnosis
- NC Father needs kidney donor as 2-year-old daughter battles brain cancer
- Pet food recall expanded after 70 dogs die from toxin
- Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January
- Local tag offices unavailable for service the rest of this week
- President Trump speaks at Texas border