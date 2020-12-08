Georgia Gov. Kemp gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate run-off election, which could determine whether Democrats or Republicans hold the U.S. Senate.

"If you're going to do it through the mail or in person, you need to obtain a paper form. If you're going to send that in through the mail, make sure it gets postmarked today, or it's going to be too late," Lynn Bailey, executive director of the Richmond Co. Board of Elections said. "The third option for voters would be to apply to register to vote online through the Secretary of State's MYVOTER page."