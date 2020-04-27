Ga. Governor Kemp gives Monday COVID-19 update

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will give a briefing on COVID-19, Monday.
The press conference is set for 4:30 p.m.
