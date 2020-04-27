Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Ga. Governor Kemp gives Monday COVID-19 update

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will give a briefing on COVID-19, Monday.

The press conference is set for 4:30 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories